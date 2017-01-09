With Houston Police Department's Gulfton storefront on Renwick Drive set to close, some businesses are concerned about the potential impact."That's one of the reasons why we have been able to stay here for the last 20 years," Ana Samour said.Samour owns Cleopoatra's Beauty Shop next door to the storefront."I feel bad because we feel so safe," Letcicia Alcocer said.Officers have to pack up and move out by January 31. HPD only paid $1 for rent and other tenants are sounding off."This area is not like the best area in town but with them here it really makes a big difference," a tenant said.HPD has secured a new location for its Gulfton storefront.Business owners are hoping that when police move out, the crime doesn't move in."We are praying for that, we are praying it doesn't go up," owners added.