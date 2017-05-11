HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Most burglars typically try to get in and out as fast as possible. Houston police said a duo they recently arrested had no such plans.
Officers charged Atalanta Herrick and Nehemiah Byrd with burglary after a woman found them asleep on her patio.
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at a property off Evanston Street.
She was in the process of moving out and when she returned home, officers said the woman noticed a broken bathroom window. She discovered her belongings had been moved.
Tonight, Herrick and Byrd are resting their heads in the Harris County jail.
Both have prior criminal records.
