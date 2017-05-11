NEWS

Burglars arrested after falling asleep on back patio of home

Homeowner finds suspected burglars asleep on her patio, Steve Campion reports. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Most burglars typically try to get in and out as fast as possible. Houston police said a duo they recently arrested had no such plans.

Officers charged Atalanta Herrick and Nehemiah Byrd with burglary after a woman found them asleep on her patio.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at a property off Evanston Street.

She was in the process of moving out and when she returned home, officers said the woman noticed a broken bathroom window. She discovered her belongings had been moved.

Tonight, Herrick and Byrd are resting their heads in the Harris County jail.

Both have prior criminal records.

