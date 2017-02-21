ANIMAL NEWS

Bull captured after wild chase through New York has died

date 2017-02-21

JAMAICA, NY --
A loose bull that led police and other officials on a wild chase through the New York City borough of Queens Tuesday has died.

The chase started just before 11 a.m. after the bull escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse. Officials quickly cornered it in a backyard on Marsden Street in Jamaica.

While officers were clearing the block in the event the bull escaped again, they managed to sedate the bull using darts. But the determined bull broke free again.

It went on a run through the neighborhood, with police not far behind trying to corner it.

Cellphone video shows a bull chasing after people in Jamaica, Queens.


Watch live coverage of the bull being chased through Jamaica, Queens.


More than an hour later, police cornered the bull again and sedated it. It was in the process of being taken to a local animal shelter, but didn't survive for long.

Animal Care Centers said the bull arrived at their Brooklyn facility dead on arrival.

The animal was given two different drugs during the attempted capture:

1. Darts - a tranquilizer called Ketaset, which was administered by ESU

2.Poll syringe - 1cc of Xylazine, which was administered by the NYPD mounting division

The bull escaped from a slaughterhouse, officials said, and police were trying to get workers to come to the scene to capture it.
