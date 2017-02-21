Brutal beating: Suspects sought in deliveryman attack

Police are looking for a man and a woman who violently beat a delivery man in New York, and the brutal attack was caught on surveillance video.The incident happened around 11 p.m. on February 2 in the Bronx.The victim was attempting to make a food delivery when he was immediately approached by the two suspects. He was first shoved a couple of times by the female, then the taller man landed several hard punches and kicked the victim in the head.The victim was then swung around as the pair started to pull his jacket and shirt over his head, all the while continuing to punch and kick him in the head. And the video shows people in the background who watched the attack and did nothing to help.The deliveryman tried to escape, but he was pulled to the ground as the vicious assault continued.The woman then rifled through his pockets, stealing an iPhone and cash.The victim suffered only minor injuries.The first suspect is described as a black man with a dark complexion and thin build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants and black boots. The second is a black woman with a medium complexion, who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, navy blue pants and black shoes.Police released these surveillance images of the suspects:Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).