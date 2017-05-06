NEWS

Brawl inside Baytown Walmart Bank

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two women were caught on camera fighting inside a Walmart bank in Baytown.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
It's not something you see everyday, two women slugging it out inside a Baytown bank branch.

Shoppers in the Baytown Walmart Supercenter saw the fight unfold.

Brandy Hamons recorded video of the fight between the two women and posted it online where it quickly spread.

Hamons said she was checking out at the front of the store as the fighting happened in the Woodforest National Bank branch located inside.

According to Hamons a man and woman were heard arguing before the two women started fighting.

It went on long enough for Hamons to get her phone out and start recording.

Eyewitness News reached out to the bank and store management to find out whether the participants were employees or customers but they declined to comment.

It's unclear what started the fight or if police were called.

Hamons said one of the females left with a man after she stopped recording.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmust-see videofightwomenBaytown
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
'GOP Disaster'? House Republicans face voters angry over health care bill
2 found dead in Boston penthouse, suspect in custody
Houston cop relieved of duty after alleged intoxication arrest
Canton tornado victims struggle with emotional toll
More News
Top Stories
Houston cop relieved of duty after alleged intoxication arrest
Canton tornado victims struggle with emotional toll
Voters await results of May municipal elections
A royal affair at Houston's 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade
Take a trip back in time -- in style!
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
Homeowner shoots at drive-by suspects, killing 2
Show More
UT Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Einstein Bros. creates world's first caffeinated bagel
Student gives Air Jordan Sneakers to bullied classmate
Aaron Hernandez suicide note to fiance: You're rich
Rockets drop Game 3 to the Spurs
More News
Top Video
Canton tornado victims struggle with emotional toll
Houston cop relieved of duty after alleged intoxication arrest
'Elena of Avalor' shares secrets of her kingdom with ABC13
A royal affair at Houston's 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade
More Video