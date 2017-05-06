Brawl inside Baytown Walmart Bank

It's not something you see everyday, two women slugging it out inside a Baytown bank branch.Shoppers in the Baytown Walmart Supercenter saw the fight unfold.Brandy Hamons recorded video of the fight between the two women and posted it online where it quickly spread.Hamons said she was checking out at the front of the store as the fighting happened in the Woodforest National Bank branch located inside.According to Hamons a man and woman were heard arguing before the two women started fighting.It went on long enough for Hamons to get her phone out and start recording.Eyewitness News reached out to the bank and store management to find out whether the participants were employees or customers but they declined to comment.It's unclear what started the fight or if police were called.Hamons said one of the females left with a man after she stopped recording.