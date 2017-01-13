NEWS

Brand new smoke alarms save family from fire in north Houston
Raw video shows the scene of a fire that killed a family's two cats.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A woman's safety preparations made in hopes of adopting a child not only saved her life, but the lives of her mom and several dogs.

Two cats, however, died overnight in a house fire in north Houston.

When firefighters arrived to the home on Tarberry Road near Old Ledge Lane just before 12:30 this morning, they found heavy black smoke pouring from the front of the home.

Crews said a fire broke out in the back of the house, but the cause is still under investigation.

Candyss Roberson said she had installed fire alarms in the home just two days ago, part of the application process for adoption consideration.

"I'm in the process of trying to adopt a little girl, and we had fire alarms," Roberson said. "Only by God's grace did those fire alarms wake us up."

Roberson said when they ran out of the home, they found neighbors standing in their front yard.

The woman's dog, who stays by her side, ran out beside her. Her mother was able to grab her German Shepherd and escaped injury, as well.

But both women soon realized that three of their beloved pets were still trapped inside the burning home.

Roberson told Eyewitness News she ran back into the smoke-filled home, and managed to find a pet Chihuahua.

But sadly, two of their pet cats did not make it out alive.

"We're trying to salvage what we can, and go from here," Roberson said.
