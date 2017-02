Two young boys found a very young girl drowning in a creek in Roman Forest, the police department said.The girl, who said her name was Melody or Melanie, was in Peach Creek near the Roman Forest park.Two boys, both 12, saw her fall in as she was playing and got her out of the creek.The girl is around four or five years old, and reportedly has autism. Her parents showed up at the police department later.She wasn't injured.The incident is under investigation.