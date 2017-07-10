NEWS

2 boys, age 6 to 8, suspected in armed robbery, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a string of South Side armed robberies. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO, Illinois --
Two boys, ages 6 to 8 years old, were involved in a June 28 robbery on Chicago's South Side, police said.

One of the boys pulled out a silver handgun and demanded money from the victim around 8 p.m. in the first block of East 29th Street in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The robbery was one of several robberies in the area, involving multiple other individuals. The incidents involving the other individuals occurred between June 3 to June 26. In these robberies, the offenders approached victims on a sidewalk, parking lot, and a residential hallway.
On Saturday, Chicago police issued an alert about the robberies. The incidents occurred in:

2900-block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at 3 p.m. on June 3,
2900-block of South Michigan Avenue at 9 p.m. on June 3,
2600-block of South Michigan Avenue at 10:30 p.m. pm June 4,

2900-block of South Michigan Avenue at 2:15 p.m. on June 4,
2700-block of South Indiana Avenue at 6 p.m. on June 4,
2900-block of South Indiana Avenue at 4:45 p.m. on June 7,
2900-block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at 8:30 p.m. on June 7,
2900-block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at 9:30 p.m. on June 8,

0-100 block of West 30th Street at 4:10 p.m. on June 9,
2900-block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at 6 p.m. June 26.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8384.

