NEWS

Boy flies off slide at water park on opening day

EMBED </>More Videos

A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital as a precaution after he slid off a waterslide at a new water park Saturday.

DUBLIN, California (KTRK) --
A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital as a precaution after he slid off a waterslide at a new waterpark Saturday. He was treated for scrapes and then released.

The boy went down a new three story slide called the Emerald plunge. As he came down and got to the bottom of the slide he flew up and over the edge and rolled onto the concrete. That slide is now closed as is the blue slide next to it. They both have steep 80-degree drops.

This was the very first day this city owned water park was open. It's called "The Wave" and cost $43 million to build. Hundreds of other people stayed at the park Saturday afternoon, most of them unaware of the accident. They enjoyed the other four slides and the pools. The assistant city manager witnessed it all. "I was standing there. He seem to be shook but seemed to be OK. He immediately got up and went into the first aid room. He was assessed by staff and his parents were here," Linda Smith said.

The city of Dublin says the slides went through extensive testing and were just permitted yesterday. The manufacturer was on site Saturday, and will see if they need to add a weight requirement or adjust the pressure or flow of the water on the slide.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsslidechild injuredamusement parkbuzzworthycaught on cameracaught on tapeCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3-year-old missing in Sam Houston National Forest
Mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick killed in boating accident
VA trooper dies after traffic stop shooting
BA resumes flights following computer outage
Israeli PM Netanyahu wishes Muslims 'Ramadan Kareem'
More News
Top Stories
3-year-old missing in Sam Houston National Forest
PHOTOS: Keuchel returns, Astros win
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend on Monday
Larger-than-life LEGO animals take over Houston Zoo
UK police release photo of concert bomber
Houstonians take a dip in neighborhood pools
Harvard grad overcomes drug addiction, homelessness
Show More
Mayor: 'Heroes' died protecting women from anti-Muslim rant
Reward offered for suspect who fired at HPD officers
Busy Galleria-area intersection to be closed this weekend
Family remembers victims of bus crash in Alvin
HS principal comes out of retirement to make difference
More News
Top Video
Harvard grad overcomes drug addiction, homelessness
Family remembers victims of bus crash in Alvin
Uber partners with Mont. Co. to prevent drunk driving
After a hurricane, don't count on the gov for assistance
More Video