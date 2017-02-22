NEWS

Man killed by deputies after 11-year-old finds mother stabbed to death in Montgomery Co.

Deputies shoot and kill man who stabbed his wife to death in Montgomery County (KTRK)

CONROE, TX (KTRK) --
A man was killed by deputies after an 11-year-old boy found his mother stabbed to death in Montgomery County, deputies say.

It happened just after 5:30am on 74 Chestnut Meadow in Conroe.

Deputies say an 11-year-old boy called 911 to report that his father stabbed his mother with a knife. They say the 11-year-old begged his father to stop stabbing his mother.

Capt. Bryan Carlisle briefs media on deputy involved shooting



The boy then barricaded himself in the bathroom while he was still on the phone with 911. When deputies arrived, the boy came out of the bathroom covered in blood.

Deputies found the suspect in the master bedroom and told him to drop the knife. He motioned toward officers, which caused them to shoot, killing him.

"Twenty years of law enforcement I've seen a lot of bad things, so have deputies. This is pretty rough," Montgomery County Sheriff's Captain Bryan Carlisle said.

There's no word on what caused the stabbing.

There's no word on what caused the stabbing.

What's behind weed-filled The Woodlands Waterway?
43 Outback, Carrabba's and Bonefish Grills to close
Blind man rebuilds life after losing everything in fire
Bank ATM customers targeted by skimmers
Timeline of Ben Taub Hospital events
