EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1767006" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Capt. Bryan Carlisle briefs media on deputy involved shooting

A man was killed by deputies after an 11-year-old boy found his mother stabbed to death in Montgomery County, deputies say.It happened just after 5:30am on 74 Chestnut Meadow in Conroe.Deputies say an 11-year-old boy called 911 to report that his father stabbed his mother with a knife. They say the 11-year-old begged his father to stop stabbing his mother.The boy then barricaded himself in the bathroom while he was still on the phone with 911. When deputies arrived, the boy came out of the bathroom covered in blood.Deputies found the suspect in the master bedroom and told him to drop the knife. He motioned toward officers, which caused them to shoot, killing him."Twenty years of law enforcement I've seen a lot of bad things, so have deputies. This is pretty rough," Montgomery County Sheriff's Captain Bryan Carlisle said.There's no word on what caused the stabbing.