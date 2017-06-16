NEWS

Box of patient information found on street in Houston

Personal information on more than 1,800 people left near dumpster (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There's been a major breach in the Houston area regarding personal information of patients.

According to a press release, Health and Human Services is notifying people about the accidental loss of protected personal information that may affect 1,842 people.

A box of client information was found near an unsecured dumpster at the E. 40th St. complex, which is an eligibility office.

The documents contain confidential information including names, client numbers, dates of birth, case numbers and phone numbers. Other potential information exposed includes mailing addresses, social security numbers, health information and bank account numbers.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing one year of free credit monitoring services to individuals who have been affected by this privacy breach.

If you think you are victim of the breach, call 1-855-904-5740 toll-free and speak to an investigator or visit https://enroll.allclearid.com/.

