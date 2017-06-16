Body of missing boater found in Trinity Bay

The body of a boater missing since Monday has been found.The U.S Coast Guard told Eyewitness News two men in the 60s decided to go out on sailboat. A rope got tangled in their prop. Both men jumped overboard to help fix the problem.The sailboat quickly floated off.One of the men spent more than 12 hours floating in the Galveston Bay overnight Monday. A fisherman found him clinging to a PVC pipe early Tuesday morning. Those pipes typically mark shallow areas, reefs, or oyster beds.Eyewitnesses saw the man looked extremely dehydrated and was in a state of shock. David Dillman works at the Eagle Point Fishing Camp in San Leon. Dillman saw the fisherman bring the rescued boater back to shore."At that point, I ran down to the dock and was like what is going on? They were like we plucked him out of the water. We found him clinging to a PVC pipe," said Dillman. "He's very lucky to be alive, and those guys were in the right place at the right time. God was on his side."Hollis Morgan told ABC13 he was the fisherman who stopped the man. He shared his experience on Facebook."About half way there I see something in the water, first thought was a pelican," wrote Morgan. "Then it waved at me! I made a hard turn to starboard and we pulled him out quickly."The other sailor was gone."He just said he was gone," said Dillman. "He basically said 'my buddy is gone.'"Texas Parks and Wildlife have not released the identities of the two men.