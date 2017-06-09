NEWS

Body found in sealed bin in northwest Harris County not human

Possible human remains were found in a bin near an apartment complex in northwest Harris Co. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) --
Remains found outside Copperfield North Apartment Homes in northwest Harris County on Thursday are not human remains, the medical examiner has determined.

Sarah Siegert said her curiosity led her to the trees behind her apartment complex Thursday morning.

She smelled a foul odor.

Siegert said she found a dark colored plastic bin and opened the lid.

"It kind of made me step back because the smell was so bad," Siegert said. "It was just like surreal. That's when I called the police."

She said it was hard to tell what exactly was wrapped up inside the container.

"I opened it up and you could just see black goo in the shape of the body," Siegert said.

When deputies arrived, they called the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office to collect the remains.

