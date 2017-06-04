Body found floating in Greens Bayou

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Police Department say a body was found floating in the Greens Bayou.
A dive team recovered the body of a man who was found floating near 1000 Westmont Dr. behind a nearby home.
The Dive Team is responding to 1000 Westmont Dr. to recover a body floating in Greens Bayou. CC4 #HouNews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 4, 2017
The man's body appeared to have been in the water for some time, according to police.
Authorities are working to identify the man and the cause of his death.