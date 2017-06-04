Body found floating in Greens Bayou

The Dive Team is responding to 1000 Westmont Dr. to recover a body floating in Greens Bayou. CC4 #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 4, 2017

The Houston Police Department say a body was found floating in the Greens Bayou.A dive team recovered the body of a man who was found floating near 1000 Westmont Dr. behind a nearby home.The man's body appeared to have been in the water for some time, according to police.Authorities are working to identify the man and the cause of his death.