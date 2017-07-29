Authorities recovered a body from Lake Houston on Saturday as they searched for a kayaker who disappeared overnight.An HPD representative said the medical examiner will ultimately determine if the body recovered is that of the missing kayaker.Two men who were in the kayak when it flipped over near Atascocita were able to swim to shore on Friday. The third man did not make it.The Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department called in a dive team to assist with the search on Saturday morning.