NEWS

Body camera footage shows first response to fatal Montgomery Co. fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Body camera video shows police officers' dramatic rescue attempt at fatal house fire. (KTRK)

TAMINA, Texas (KTRK) --
Body cameras captured the emotionally charged moments when first responders arrived on the scene of a Montgomery County house fire that killed three children and injured six family members.

The fire began just after 4 a.m. at a home in 19000 block of Johnson Road near Tamina.

Authorities have identified the deceased children as 13-year-old Terrance (TJ) Mitchell, 6-year-old Kaila Mitchell and 5-year-old Kyle Mitchell.

EMBED More News Videos

Body camera footage shows the first response to a fatal house fire in Montgomery County.



The grandparents Bobby and Carrie Johnson, the mother of the children, her 10-year-old son Adrian Mitchell and the uncle Jarvis Johnson were injured.

Several first responders were injured as they attempted to rescue the family from the burning home.

Click here for more coverage.

EMBED More News Videos

A pastor of a church in Willis and his family were injured with critical burns.

Related Topics:
newschild killedhouse fireMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
3 children killed, 6 injured in Montgomery Co. fire
NEWS
Teacher suspended after comparing student to slave
Leaked NSA tools used in global cyber attack, analysts say
MUG SHOTS: Montgomery Co. arrests 18 child abuse suspects
EMS crews called to Woodson MS after fight
Driver busted for using fake kid in carpool lane
More News
Top Stories
MUG SHOTS: Montgomery Co. arrests 18 child abuse suspects
3 children killed, 6 injured in Montgomery Co. fire
What we know about the family in deadly fire
Boy, 8, bullied at school days before killing himself
EMS crews called to Woodson MS after fight
66 dogs rescued from 'deplorable' conditions
94 freebies for your week ahead
Show More
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
Elon Musk shares video of car transport tunnel
Don't waste your weekend! What to do around Houston
Social media mocks Rockets' crushing defeat
Mom raises $18,000 to buy lunch for hungry students
More News
Top Video
What we know about the family in deadly fire
66 dogs rescued from 'deplorable' conditions
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
Evacuation lifted after tank farm fire in Beach City
More Video