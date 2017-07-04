Search crews recovered the body of a man in Lake Livingston, a day after a woman's body was found in the water.Crews in Polk County had been searching for a Brazoria man after authorities discovered an unattended boat on Lake Livingston and the body of a woman.Byron Lyons, with the Polk County Sheriff's Office, said a fisherman saw the man's body floating in the water around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. He's believed to be Glenn Swanner. His wife's body, Wendy Swanner, was discovered by someone on a jet ski on Monday.Investigators said a boat was found against the rocks near the 100 block of Tigerville Road on July 2 around 7:45 p.m.Tim Surratt said he discovered the boat near his property and went to check it out."We noticed this yellow boat, smashing against our bulk head," said Surratt.He went to check out the boat and found the keys still in the ignition."We went to check it out and we noticed all their cell phones were on it, their wallet, everything was on it. So we knew there was trouble," said Surratt.Surratt called 911 and that prompted an extensive search.Glenn Swanner's brother, James, said both Glenn and Wendy worked at BASF in Brazoria. His brother said Glenn was a plant manager and Wendy was a lab supervisor. The couple was married for more than 20 years. They did not have any children.Glenn's brother said the couple loved fishing, hunting, mud racing and being with family and friends."They will be sorely missed," said James Swanner.Meanwhile, another man in an unrelated incident also drowned over the 4th of July holiday weekend. The game warden said his body was found at Lake Livingston Dam and the Trinity River. Officials are not sure if he was out swimming or fishing when the drowning occurred.None of the victims in the three fatalities were wearing life vests.The Game Warden said at least five people have drowned on Lake Livingston this season.