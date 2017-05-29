NEWS

Bizarre chain of events led to robbery suspect's death

EMBED </>More Videos

According to the sheriff's office, they received a call about shots fired at a home on Brownsville and Beacon streets around 11:30 Sunday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a robbery suspect was shot and killed outside a home in east Harris County.

The incident started at another home just a few blocks away.

Daniel Castillo says he was outside in his driveway Sunday night when he saw two men loading clothes and TVs into a car across the street.

Then Castillo says the homeowner pulled into the driveway disrupting the robbery.

"Then I see my neighbor pulling inside, then I seen the guy aiming the gun at him," Castillo said.

ABC13 spoke with the homeowner by phone who says he had been out to dinner with his wife and young son. When they got back home, they noticed their front door was open.

He says the robbers started shooting at them with his shotgun they had just stolen and then they ran away.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the pair ended up a few blocks away on Brownsville Street.

Neighbors say the suspects were beating up an elderly man with the stolen shotgun when someone else in the second home shot and killed one of the suspects.

The other suspect is in custody undergoing questioning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HSCO is not releasing the names of the two suspects at this point. No official charges have been filed yet.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newshome invasionman killedshots firedharris county sheriffs officeHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Naked man found partially decapitated at apartments
Hot air balloon crashes after man proposes to girlfriend
JFK's life, legacy celebrated on his centennial
Tiger kills zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park in England
More News
Top Stories
Police: Man accused of killing boyfriend then self
Astros defeat Twins in historic comeback
Harris Co. Pct. 1 deputy constable killed in crash
Lyft or Uber? You'll be able to choose from both this week
Naked man found partially decapitated at apartments
Pro-golfer Tiger Woods arrested for DUI, police say
More heavy storms could bring flooding to Houston area
Show More
Anti-"sanctuary cities" protest hit Austin
Ceiling collapses at apartments in west Houston
Parachute accident that killed Navy SEAL under investigation
JFK's life, legacy celebrated on his centennial
Tiger kills female zookeeper at zoo in England
More News
Top Video
Anti-"sanctuary cities" protest hit Austin
Lyft or Uber? You'll be able to choose from both this week
President Trump offers tribute to service members
Too many toys? Woman claims she was evicted over toys
More Video