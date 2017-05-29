Bizarre chain of events led to robbery suspect's death

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a robbery suspect was shot and killed outside a home in east Harris County.The incident started at another home just a few blocks away.Daniel Castillo says he was outside in his driveway Sunday night when he saw two men loading clothes and TVs into a car across the street.Then Castillo says the homeowner pulled into the driveway disrupting the robbery."Then I see my neighbor pulling inside, then I seen the guy aiming the gun at him," Castillo said.ABC13 spoke with the homeowner by phone who says he had been out to dinner with his wife and young son. When they got back home, they noticed their front door was open.He says the robbers started shooting at them with his shotgun they had just stolen and then they ran away.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the pair ended up a few blocks away on Brownsville Street.Neighbors say the suspects were beating up an elderly man with the stolen shotgun when someone else in the second home shot and killed one of the suspects.The other suspect is in custody undergoing questioning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.HSCO is not releasing the names of the two suspects at this point. No official charges have been filed yet.