Biker uses helmet in Brazos Co. road rage attack

Road rage on SH21 west...if you witnessed a motorcyclist beating this car with his helmet, pls call the SO 361-4980! pic.twitter.com/CD7WJp0Eri — W. James Stewart (@ChiefDeputyBCSO) July 18, 2017

A search for a motorcyclist is under way after deputies say the person used a helmet to destroy a driver's windshield in Brazos County.According to a tweet by Chief Deputy W. James Stewart, the damage is the result of road rage on State Highway 21 West.The sheriff's office is asking anyone who saw what happened to call deputies at 979-361-4980.