Biker uses helmet in Brazos Co. road rage attack

BRYAN, Texas (KTRK) --A search for a motorcyclist is under way after deputies say the person used a helmet to destroy a driver's windshield in Brazos County.
According to a tweet by Chief Deputy W. James Stewart, the damage is the result of road rage on State Highway 21 West.
Road rage on SH21 west...if you witnessed a motorcyclist beating this car with his helmet, pls call the SO 361-4980! pic.twitter.com/CD7WJp0Eri— W. James Stewart (@ChiefDeputyBCSO) July 18, 2017
The sheriff's office is asking anyone who saw what happened to call deputies at 979-361-4980.
