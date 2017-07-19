ROAD RAGE

Biker uses helmet in Brazos Co. road rage attack

Biker used helmet in road rage attack, deputies say (KTRK)

BRYAN, Texas (KTRK) --
A search for a motorcyclist is under way after deputies say the person used a helmet to destroy a driver's windshield in Brazos County.

According to a tweet by Chief Deputy W. James Stewart, the damage is the result of road rage on State Highway 21 West.


The sheriff's office is asking anyone who saw what happened to call deputies at 979-361-4980.

