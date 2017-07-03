NEWS

Yellow flag warning: Beachgoers warned of rip currents in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are going to Galveston Island, you are urged to be extra careful at the beach. Yellow flag warnings are being posted Monday along the coast.

The flags signify the potential for strong rip currents.

Under these conditions, the Galveston Island Beach Patrol is urging beachgoers to swim near lifeguard stations and to stay out of the water, specifically near San Luis Pass.

RELATED: Body of 19-year-old fisherman who went missing at San Luis Pass found


The use of life jackets are also urged for non-swimmers.

If you are caught in a rip current, lifeguards advise swimmers not to fight to get out of one and to instead relax and float. Eventually, you will be pushed back ashore.

In addition, swimmers should swim parallel to the shore if possible. Others who see someone in distress are also urged not to go into the current. A flotation device should be thrown to them instead.

Of course, the best advice to swimmers is to avoid the potentially deadly currents altogether and to stay away from rocks and piers.

Extra patrols are being deployed, but swimming near lifeguard stands is highly recommended during the warnings.

For a closer look at the flag warning system, visit this page.

