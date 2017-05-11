Three animal control officers at the Baytown Animal Control and Adoption Center are accused of "intentionally, knowingly and recklessly" euthanizing animals without proper sedation and now they are facing charges.The investigation started when a former shelter employee alerted police that animals were not being euthanized properly.Tod Brooks, 53, Veronica Jimenez, 33, and Christopher Nightingale, 27, are each charged with improper euthanasia of animals.The incidents happened in May 2015.Brooks is still employed by the animal shelter.The Harris County District Attorney's office announced the charges Thursday morning.Each faces up to 180 days in jail and up to $2,000 in fines.The press release says surveillance video shows the officers improperly disposing of the animals.In a news conference Thursday morning, Assistant District Attorney Carvana Cloud called the video "horrifying" and that it is "inexcusable to have animals treated that way."Texas law requires animals be properly sedated before being euthanized. In these cases, prosecutors claim the animals were not sedated, leading to the painful deaths for the animals.The investigation alleges the officers also did not check the vital signs of the animals to confirm they were dead before disposing of them in plastic bags."When people think of their local animal shelter, most are realistic and recognize that animals are being euthanized every day," Assistant District Attorney and Animal Cruelty Section Chief Jessica Milligan said, "but they don't want the animals to suffer."Harris County officials hope that by announcing these charges they are sending a clear message to the community that animal cruelty will not be tolerated."The job of an animal control officer is not an easy job, but it requires compassion and empathy," Milligan said. "It's unfortunate that these particular officers didn't exhibit the compassion towards animals that we as a community expect and Texas laws require."The animals involved are described as a blond terrier and a black dog. Officials say additional animals may have been involved but that information is not being released at this time.The Baytown Animal Control and Adoption Center is run and funded by Harris County.