'Bad Hair Bandit' on the loose in Houston

The FBI needs the public's help identifying a bank robber who wore a shaggy brown wig during a robbery of a Houston-area Capital One Bank on Wednesday.The robber entered the bank at 1629 South Voss Road in Houston. He walked up to the counter and handed the teller a demand note written on a withdrawal slip. The teller gave the bank bandit an undisclosed amount of cash.After collecting the cash, the bank bandit left on a bicycle and was last seen riding northbound through the shopping center parking lot. No one was physically hurt during the bank robbery.The bank robber was described as a white male in his 30s, approximately 5 feet 10 inches - 6 foot tall, medium build and full beard and mustache. Witnesses observed the bank robber had short graying brown hair underneath a shaggy brown wig he was wearing. He wore a black T-shirt, camouflage cargo shorts, black tennis shoes, and red biking gloves. He rode a bicycle to and from the bank robbery and was last seen pedaling northbound through the shopping center parking lot.Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this bank robber.If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visitwww.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Stoppers of Houston app which can be downloaded at the app store for both iPhone and android devices.All tipsters remain anonymous.