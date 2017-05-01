Deputies say a baby was found after being taken for a ride in a stolen car in east Harris County.Exclusive new cellphone video shows the moment the 1-year-old and family were reunited.Police responded to calls earlier this morning about a reported car theft on Pennygent Lane.Surveillance video coming into the ABC13 newsroom shows a woman in a Tahoe picking up the baby at the end of a dead-end street.The woman gets out of the Tahoe with a blanket and picks the baby up from the curb.We are not certain about the baby's age or condition. We also do not have word of where the car thief went, but it is believed they dropped the baby off by itself on the roadway.Foti Kallergis is gathering details and will bring you updates on air during GMA, on ABC13.com and on our mobile news app.