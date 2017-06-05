NEWS

Baby dies after being born following fatal car crash

The head-on crash happened near Five Points just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
A baby died shortly after being born prematurely during a car accident.

Investigators say 18-year-old Joanne Delgado from Kerman, California crossed the median, near Highway 145 and Elkhorn in Fresno, for unknown reasons and collided with another vehicle. The force of the impact caused Delgado to give birth prematurely. She was six to nine months pregnant and she died at the scene.

That baby died at the hospital on Monday morning.



The other driver, 24-year-old Adriana Romero also died at the scene.



"It's never easy coming to these traffic accidents. But to see something like that where a child is born prematurely and potentially sustain fatal injuries as a result of the accident, it's heartbreaking," said Sgt. Mike Trenhomlm, with the California Highway Patrol.

A 10-year-old boy was also in the car with the Delgado. He remains in the hospital with major injuries.

Investigators don't think drugs or alcohol were involved.
