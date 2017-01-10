Deputies have detained at least three people for questioning in connection to a Waffle House robbery in northeast Harris County.Investigators said two men walked into the restaurant at the 15000 block of Wallisville Rd. around 4:30 Tuesday morning, robbed the place and took off.After a search, deputies detained two people. Officers were also searching a nearby school for suspects.A man was placed in handcuffs at a shopping center near the Waffle House.It's unclear how many people were involved.There's no word of any injuries.