NEWS

Police investigating robbery at Waffle House in northeast Harris County

EMBED </>More News Videos

Deputies have detained at least three people for questioning in connection to a Waffle House robbery.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
Deputies have detained at least three people for questioning in connection to a Waffle House robbery in northeast Harris County.

Investigators said two men walked into the restaurant at the 15000 block of Wallisville Rd. around 4:30 Tuesday morning, robbed the place and took off.

After a search, deputies detained two people. Officers were also searching a nearby school for suspects.

A man was placed in handcuffs at a shopping center near the Waffle House.

It's unclear how many people were involved.

There's no word of any injuries.
Related Topics:
newsrobberycrimeHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Reward increased for suspects in violent attack and robbery
Suspect accused of altering Hollywood sign arrested
Lawmakers zero in on 'bathroom' bill and marijuana
Man allegedly killed over a pair of shoes
Ft. Lauderdale Suspect First Planned NYE Trip to NYC: Authorities
More News
Top Stories
Man allegedly killed over a pair of shoes
Reward increased for suspects in violent attack and robbery
Harris County deputy accused of obscenity
Fight breaks out at Katy ISD basketball game
Meet the team Donald Trump has named for his administration
1 person injured in refinery tank farm fire in Channelview
Lawmakers zero in on 'bathroom' bill and marijuana
Show More
911 operator takes daughter's call about house fire
Clemson defeats Alabama 35-31 to win national title
Suspect accused of altering Hollywood sign arrested
Businesses concerned about HPD's storefront moving
Two people shot in parking lot of auto store
More News
Top Video
911 operator takes daughter's call about house fire
Businesses concerned about HPD's storefront moving
Harris County deputy accused of obscenity
Two people shot in parking lot of auto store
More Video