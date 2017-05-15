NEWS

Arsonists may have targeted church in NE Houston

Arson investigators are hoping to determine the cause of a church fire in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators want to know how a fire started at a church in northeast Houston.

The fire started at the side door of a church on Noble Street at Fontinot Street.

Arson investigators said the door is located in a side alley, and there is a chance an accelerant was used to set the fire.

Investigators were in the church this morning. They say most of the damage is just from smoke.

Firefighters were quick to respond, and it wasn't long before the fire was out.

This church is in a neighborhood. It isn't clear if services are held here every week because there is paper covering the front windows.

Arson investigators are now trying to find exactly who may have started the fire.

