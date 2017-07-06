Arrest made in deadly New Caney hit-and-run.

An arrest has been made in the Montgomery County hit-and-run that killed a man at a quinceañera over the weekend.Raul Najera, 25, was arrested Wednesday in north Houston in connection with the death of Ray Jasso.He is now facing murder charges.Jasso was hit while outside with his children on Emerald Court in New Caney, witnesses said. He died a short time later at a hospital.Late Monday, investigators found a vehicle matching witness descriptions at a home in Houston near the North Loop.Detectives said they were "very confident" the Suburban they found is the one that hit and killed Jasso.Montgomery County investigators said up to 100 people were at the party when some uninvited men started a fight. As those men left, witnesses said they hit Jasso.Najera is being held on $500,000 bond.