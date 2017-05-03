Two people are dead, including the suspect, after gunfire erupted at a North Texas sports bar.The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Zona Caliente sports bar in southern Arlington.Police Lt. Christopher Cook says the shooter entered the restaurant, got into an argument with an employee and shot and killed the worker. A customer who was armed with a licensed concealed handgun confronted the gunman and shot him dead.No identities or motive have been released.