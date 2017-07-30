NEWS

Apartment complex without power for hours in summer heat

EMBED </>More Videos

Apartment complex without power since Saturday night, Christine Dobbyn reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's perhaps one of the warmest weeks in Houston and residents at Castlewood Apartments are without power.

Residents told ABC13 the power went out Saturday night and many families have since left the complex.

"It is a problem with customer-owned equipment, which they will need to have repaired by an electrician before we're able to restore power to them," a spokesperson for CenterPoint Energy said.

Management said work is underway to restore power.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newspower outageheatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
9 injured after car plows into crowd in LA
HPD: 1 dead after shooting in SW Houston
State Dept. says Putin's decision to slash US staff is 'uncalled for'
Man shot along Highway 249 in possible case of road rage
More News
Top Stories
Bagwell marks illustrious career with hall of fame induction
Katy woman identified as deadly plane crash victim
Less humid weather for Monday
Police chase ends in accident on Eastex Freeway near GRB
Man shot along Highway 249 in possible case of road rage
SWAT situation ends without arrest of suspected killer
Military group honors sacrifice of two Texas brothers
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in NW Harris Co.
Show More
How to protect your pet from dog flu
McDonald's Szechuan Sauce makes its return, kind of
Sunday funday: Catch fireworks in Galveston tonight
Houston apartment rates rising really fast, report says
FDA aims to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes
More News
Top Video
Bagwell marks illustrious career with hall of fame induction
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in NW Harris Co.
Man shot along Highway 249 in possible case of road rage
Top 6 places to travel with an RV in Texas
More Video