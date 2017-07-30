HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's perhaps one of the warmest weeks in Houston and residents at Castlewood Apartments are without power.
Residents told ABC13 the power went out Saturday night and many families have since left the complex.
"It is a problem with customer-owned equipment, which they will need to have repaired by an electrician before we're able to restore power to them," a spokesperson for CenterPoint Energy said.
Management said work is underway to restore power.
