Anti-Muslim Facebook posts from 2015 and 2016 have outraged some residents.One shows a goat and says "I don't want to grow up to be abused as a Muslim sex slave." Another shows the Quran and says "How about banning this? It offends me!!"These posts are shared on the Facebook page of Woody Owens, who's running for Pearland City Council."The hateful remarks were shocking," said Pearland City Council candidate Dalia Kasseb.Kasseb wants Owens to apologize."There's no room for discrimination in our city government. So I believe that remark should be something that's not tolerated in our city government," said Kasseb.But Owens said he's not apologizing because he didn't share those posts on his Facebook page or at least he doesn't recall doing so.Owens said three posts had been removed from his page by Facebook at his request. He said Facebook told him it appeared the posts were doctored and he said he did not post them.When Owens was asked if he shared all those posts, he said he doesn't believe he did."I don't think so to be honest with you, because when Facebook came back it looked like those posts were doctored with a name above it," said Owens.While Owens said the posts had been removed, ABC13 found they were still on his page and had not been removed.When ABC13 asked to see the message sent to him from Facebook indicating they removed the doctored posts, he said he deleted the message because it contained the name of the person who was likely involved in doctoring the post and he didn't want that person's name out there."I did delete it off because it said something about the person who did it and I don't want them mentioned," said Owens.