Amber Alert issued for 3 young kids in north Texas

PARIS, Texas (KTRK) --
The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is searching for siblings 3-year-old Brealdyn Dylan Mcintyre-Cotton, 4-year-old Kenzly Mcintyre-Cotton and 18-month-old Havok Cotton.

Brealdyn is described as a white male standing at two feet tall and weighing 30 pounds. Brealdyn has blonde hair and brown eyes. Brealdyn was last seen wearing a yellow/black checkered shirt, dark colored cargo shorts, red Cars Lightning McQueen Crocs.

Kenzly is described as a white female standing at three feet five inches tall and weighing 35 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with the words "red, white and sweet" on it with red, white, blue popsicle character on shirt, orange, lime green, purple, yellow and white striped dress shorts and white shoes.

Havok is described as a white male standing at over two feet tall and weighing 29 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red tank top and diaper.

Police are looking for Darla Faye Ellis in connection with their abduction. She is described as a white female standing at five feet two inches and weighing 127 pounds. The 64-year-old has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Ellis drives a white, 2007 Dodge Durango with a Texas license plate number of DVF6208. She was last heard from in Paris, Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Lamar County Sheriff's Office at 903-737-2400.

