Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old last seen in Brewster County

Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old last seen in Brewster County.

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Brewster County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Officials believe Stormie Clemmer is in grave or immediate danger. She is described as a white female, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 100 pounds, brown hair and green eyes. Clemmer was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts and hiking shoes.

Deputies are also searching for 20-year-old Andrew Akers in connection with her abduction. He is described as a white male, about 5 feel 11 inches tall, about 210 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe he is driving a black 2000 Ford Ranger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brewster County Sheriff's Office at 432-837-3488.

