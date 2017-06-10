NEWS

Man accused of recording woman changing at Target arrested

A man accused of taking photos of women as they changed has been arrested. (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
A man who has been in the spotlight for a day, accused of taking pictures of women in Montgomery County dressing rooms, has turned himself in.

Christopher Paul Taylor, 32, is charged with two counts of invasive visual recording in connection with two incidents at local stores.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Taylor surrendered Friday evening to avoid being hunted down. He has since posted the $6,000 bond for the two charges.

Surveillance video shows the stunning moment on June 4 when a customer at the Target store on 1100 Lake Woodlands Dr. confronted a man -- later identified as Taylor -- who she says was taking video of her trying on clothes in a dressing room. You see the man shove the woman out of the way and take off. But the images obtained by surveillance cameras and pictures taken by another customer who ran after him were good enough to generate tips for detectives.

Investigators have linked Taylor to at least one other store where a man was taking video of customers trying on clothes. They said that occurred May 30 at Tyler's Department Store, located at 1555 Lake Woodland's Dr., also in the The Woodlands.

A former co-worker told ABC13 Taylor used to work as a substitute teacher at a private school. He was seen pushing a child in a stroller on store video.

"Very friendly, easy-going, just outgoing and a nice person," the former co-worker, who asked to remain anonymous, said of Taylor. "I was flabbergasted. I could not believe what I was seeing."

EMBED More News Videos

An ABC13 Eyewitness viewer says she recognizes accused dressing room peeper.

