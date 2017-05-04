Receiving an acceptance letter from a university can feel like quite an accomplishment, so imagine what seven ivy league acceptance letters did for one Alief ISD student.Amina Mabizari was accepted into seven out of eight ivy league schools. The only school missing is Harvard, but she is on the waitlist.Growing up Mabizari struggled as an immigrant and knowing very little English.After a strong push to improve her reading skills from her mother and some hard work, Mabizari now has her choice at some of the best schools the country has to offer.