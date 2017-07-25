EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2249619" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators are still looking for at least several bank robbery suspects on Houston's west side.

Westside Patrol is in pursuit of bank robbery suspects. HPD Fox is also in the air. #hpdintheair #HouTraffic



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 25, 2017

Bank Robbery: FCCU, 23100 Cinco Ranch Blvd. 4 B/M with hoodies. Black Toy Tundra. Injuries reported. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 25, 2017

Two robbery suspects are still on the run after holding up a credit union near Katy and injuring the manager there.The suspects are wanted for a robbery at the First Community Credit Union in the 23100 block of Cinco Ranch Boulevard. A bank manager was hit in the head during the robbery around 1:30 p.m., according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.Investigators said eight suspects fled, leading deputies in a chase up the Katy Freeway.Six suspects are now in custody, but a search is underway to find two others at an apartment complex near I-10 and North Post Oak Boulevard.A man and a woman were also detained at the apartment complex as deputies searched for the two suspected bank robbers on the run, but they are not part of the original group of suspects.A pool was evacuated at one point as deputies searched for the two people at large.For now, no one is being allowed into the complex, leaving residents wandering about outside the property.Deputies urged residents at the apartment complex to be patient and to stay indoors as they actively search for the suspects, and either arrest them or determine they are no longer there.Back at First Community Credit Union, motorcyclist and eyewitness David Dixon described being caught in the middle of deputies and the suspects after the violent robbery."I'm looking around and I'm like caught in the middle. I've got guns pointed at me on one side. I've got guns pointed on me on the other side," Dixon said. "I didn't want to be caught in any crossfire or anything like that."Two suspects were detained and in handcuffs at the credit union, but six others got away for a short time.After leading deputies in a chase on I-10, four people bailed out of a black truck after crashing into a business on North Post Oak.One of the suspects was injured while trying to jump out, and had to be taken via ambulance to a hospital. A second of these suspects was taken into custody by deputies.