A Magnolia junior high suffers heavy fire damage

JR. HIGH FIRE: Three classrooms caught fire at Bear Branch Jr. High. LIVE details in just minutes @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/U7JgS9Cwvy — Foti Kallergis (@FotiKallergis) December 28, 2016

Firefighters in Magnolia battled a fire at a local junior high school around 12:20am.Luckily the students of Bear Branch Junior High School, which is on FM 2978 just north of Woodlands Parkway, were out on break.There were crews from Magnolia, Needham, Lake Conroe and The Woodlands on the scene.Magnolia ISD maintenance crews said school will resume as normal next week.The arson investigator told ABC13 that there doesn't appear to be anything suspicious.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.