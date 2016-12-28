NEWS

A Magnolia junior high suffers heavy fire damage

Firefighters in Magnolia battled a fire at a local junior high school around 12:20am.

MAGNOLIA (KTRK) --
Firefighters in Magnolia battled a fire at a local junior high school around 12:20am.

Luckily the students of Bear Branch Junior High School, which is on FM 2978 just north of Woodlands Parkway, were out on break.

There were crews from Magnolia, Needham, Lake Conroe and The Woodlands on the scene.

Magnolia ISD maintenance crews said school will resume as normal next week.

The arson investigator told ABC13 that there doesn't appear to be anything suspicious.

