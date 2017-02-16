HOUSTON (KTRK) --When U.S. Marine Corps and Army veteran Guillermo Reveiz returned to the U.S., he found himself in a war zone at a place he never expected: a grocery store parking lot in Channelview.
The man charged with robbing him was a familiar face in Harris County criminal courts.
"His finger was right there on that trigger," Reveiz said. "And he told me 'do not move because I will kill you.'"
According to police, the man holding the gun was Alejandro Guzman. He was 18 years old at the time.
"Sometimes I still have flashbacks from this situation," Reveiz said. "I cannot sleep at night, too."
Eyewitness News shared Reveiz's story with Congressman Ted Poe, a former prosecutor and judge.
"To me, the system broke down," Poe said.
Guzman's life of crime was just beginning, according to court records. Guzman was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in December 2014. While out on bond for this alleged offense, he was charged with two other armed robberies.
A judge granted bond yet again and is now charged with capital murder in Oklahoma.
"The people who suffer are the victims of the crimes," Poe said. "And now you have a homicide where he's charged, allegations of course, but he is charged with that. None of that would have occurred if he'd have stayed in jail."
One part of Texas law allows repeat offenders to bond out of jail. Some judges interpret another part of the same section to give them authority to keep suspects they feel are a danger to the community behind bars pending trial:
- May be denied bail pending trial if a judge or magistrate in this state determines by a preponderance of the evidence at a subsequent hearing that the person violated a condition of release related to the safety of a victim of the alleged offense or to the safety of the community
