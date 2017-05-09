EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1897184" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two Clear Brook High School students were arrested for using social media to threaten the school, police say.

The Clear Brook High School freshman accused of threatening to unleash gunfire on campus is now home after being released from jail.A judge released the 9th grader with conditions that include wearing an ankle monitor and not using social media.A Harris County judge ruled on April 24 that two juveniles would remain in custody for the threats made on social media.Under state law, it is a crime to threaten to use a firearm on school property or on a bus being used to take students to or from a school-sponsored event.Both students are boys. One is a freshman, and the other a sophomore at the high school. Police say they don't appear to know each other, and the separate social media posts are not believed to have been coordinated. The identity of a juvenile charged with a crime is confidential.Images and messages, which appeared to be threatening the school were posted on their Snapchat accounts, according to police.School administrators were alerted to the messages by other students.According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, the 9th grader warned other students not to come to class because he was going to "shoot up the school" in a video, in which he is shown holding a gun and pointing it at the camera.His father Tim, who does not want us to use his last name, was right by his side when he faced a judge."He's a great kid. He's the type of son everybody wants, he doesn't talk back, he's very well mannered," said Tim.The image posted by the 10th grader was a photo, which appears to show the grip of a gun and two students in the background at the school.A caption read that he was doing it to honor "The heroes of Columbine."The school district views the posts as terroristic threats. The charges being sought against the students are felonies."In this area and the school district, we take these things very seriously. The students are being charged with crimes. Their lives change today," Clear Creek ISD spokesperson Elaina Polsen said. "Whatever course the criminal investigation takes, we want parents to know that the students will never return to Clear Brook High School."The sophomore was released a few weeks ago.