It was 12:30am when Layla Wray, a dispatcher, took a call about a house fire six miles away."911 what's your emergency?"Dispatcher: "Your house is on fire, Cassidy?"Caller: "Yes."Dispatcher: "Okay, okay what's going on?"Cassidy is Layla Wray's daughter and the house on fire was Wray's."I guess for a minute I thought I had to ask who it was, I don't know," said Madisonville dispatcher Layla Wray. "Then I just went into dispatcher mode."Throughout the entire call Wray remained remarkably calm, knowing on the other end of the line her home was in flames."I realized the house was burning down but I needed to find out where everyone was and where are the adults and what was going on," said Wray.During the call Wray's daughter, Cassidy, said everyone was out of home and safe but she did raise concerns about their puppies."I was hoping to brace her for, you know, they may not all get out," said Wray.Through it all, she kept her composure but did have to put a stop to her kids arguing during the call."They were bickering and all of a sudden I was like, 'Look. We don't have time for that. We have other things going on. I need to know what's happening there, not what y'all little squabble is right now'," said Wray.The family does not have insurance on their home. They do own the land and are planning to rebuild.The family is staying at a hotel for now.They have started a