NEWS

Police search for suspect in hit and run that killed 91-year-old in The Heights area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene after hitting a 91-year-old woman in The Heights area last night.

Investigators said it happened around 9:25 p.m. in the 100 block of E. 15th where the woman was walking.

Officers said a white Toyota SUV, possibly a 4-Runner or Sequoia, was traveling eastbound when they hit the woman and took off.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 713-222-TIPS.

The suspect could face a felony failure to stop and render aid charge.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newshit and runhit and run accidenttraffic fatalitieswoman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump to embark on first foreign trip as president
WATCH LIVE: Arrests in 2 deadly hit and run cases
Can you spot the drug signs in a teen's bedroom?
Yale dean placed on leave after calling people 'white trash' on Yelp
More News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Arrests in 2 deadly hit and run cases
3rd sex assault reported at complex in The Woodlands
I-10 reopened after two wrong-way driving incidents
Amid tragedy, Normani Kordei found healing in Pearland
Freebies, deals and fun events this year at Astros' games
Reggae Hut transports your taste buds to the island
Anthony Weiner to be charged in sexting investigation
Show More
Man holds Walmart intruder for deer life
Heavy storms start over the weekend
Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver
Can you spot the drug signs in a teen's bedroom?
Mom of bullied boy who hanged self speaks at vigil
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
Meet the 31 men vying for 'The Bachelorette' Rachel's heart
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2017 takes over the GRB
More Photos