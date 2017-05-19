Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene after hitting a 91-year-old woman in The Heights area last night.Investigators said it happened around 9:25 p.m. in the 100 block of E. 15th where the woman was walking.Officers said a white Toyota SUV, possibly a 4-Runner or Sequoia, was traveling eastbound when they hit the woman and took off.The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she later died.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 713-222-TIPS.The suspect could face a felony failure to stop and render aid charge.