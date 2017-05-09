NEWS

81-year-old man with dementia missing in NW Harris Co.

Deputies are looking for an elderly man who is missing in northwest Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County deputies need your help finding an 81-year-old man with dementia.

The sheriff's office says James Maddison was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday as he was leaving his house in the 13700 block of Tavern Street in northwest Harris County.

He was wearing a red University of Houston t-shirt with gray letters and gray-colored silk jogging bottoms with a red stripe.

James was carrying a Walmart bag.

He is missing part of his right foot due to diabetes and is in the early stages of dementia, according to investigators.

If you see him, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-274-9100.

