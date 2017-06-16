U.S. & WORLD

7 US Navy crew reported missing after collision off Japan

EMBED </>More Videos

The USS Fitzgerland was damaged in a collision with another vessel near Japan.

TOKYO, Japan --
Seven Navy sailors are missing and one was injured after a U.S. destroyer collided early Saturday morning with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan, the country's coast guard reported.

Footage from the Japanese TV network NHK showed heavy damage to the mid-right side of the USS Fitzgerald and a person in a stretcher being lifted to a helicopter.

The Navy's 7th Fleet said on its Facebook page that the number of injuries is still being determined. The Fitzgerald has limited propulsion after suffering damage on the starboard side below the water line. A U.S. defense official said there is flooding in three compartments.

The Japan coast guard said it received an emergency call from a Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal around 2:20 a.m. local time Saturday that it had collided with the USS Fitzgerald southwest of Yokusuka, Japan.



Coast guard official Takeshi Aikawa said seven Navy crew members are unaccounted for, and one had a head injury. Further details of his or her condition were not known.

Relatives of crew members were awaiting news of their loved ones.

"Of course we're nervous and scared and just praying," Rita Schrimsher said by telephone from Athens, Alabama.

Her grandson Jackson Schrimsher is a 23-year-old sailor aboard the Fitzgerald. She said she last communicated with him via Facebook messenger on Wednesday.

Aikawa said the ship was partially flooded because of damage. So far no damage or injuries have been reported on the container ship, he said. NHK reported that the merchant ship had scratches on the left side of its bow.

The Philippine ship is 29,060 tons and is 730 feet long, the coast guard said.

The Navy said that the collision occurred 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, a city south of Tokyo that is home to the 7th Fleet.

The fleet said the USS Dewey, medical assistance and two Navy tugs were being dispatched as quickly as possible and that naval aircraft were being readied to help. The Japan coast guard dispatched five patrol ships and an aircraft carrying medics to the site for search and rescue operations.

The Navy's Pacific Fleet said the extent of injuries and damage to the Fitzgerald are being determined, and the incident is under investigation.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldjapannavyboat accidentcollision
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
$100 million water bill shocks man
Officer acquitted in fatal Facebook Live shooting
Yearbook reissued in wake of Trump censorship scandal
Beautiful and sustainable eco-friendly getaways
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Navy destroyer collides with container ship; sailors missing
Trump earned more at Mar-a-Lago, from 'Art of the Deal,' financial disclosure form shows
Video shows aftermath of wrong-way crash that killed local coach
Pastor gets city to clean up crime-ridden abandoned home
More News
Top Stories
Bodycams capture daring rescue from Texas City Dike
Coroner: Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, 'other factors'
Boss publicly shames teen who admitted stealing
Local health org retracts claim of 6 Zika cases
Texas' first LGBT pride crosswalk coming to Montrose
Pastor gets city to clean up crime-ridden abandoned home
2 dead in 2 separate shootings on NE side
Show More
Police chase ends with innocent woman sent to hospital
How will Trump's policy on Cuba affect travelers?
The Woodlands HS injured player moved to Conroe facility
Video shows aftermath of wrong-way crash that killed local coach
Box of patient information found on street in Houston
More News
Top Video
Gastropub Izakaya brings Japanese flair to Midtown
4 sleek ways to jump-start your style with a jumpsuit
Coroner: Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, 'other factors'
Bodycams capture daring rescue from Texas City Dike
More Video