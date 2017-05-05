  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: High-speed chase underway in LA area
NEWS

68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill in northwest Indiana

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ind. --
Charges are pending against a man accused of running a puppy mill out of his northwest Indiana home.

The Lake County Sheriff said 68 dogs were rescued after being kept in deplorable conditions in a barn in Center Township.

Sheriff John Buncich said some of the dogs had never seen daylight. They were kept in a barn that he described as "filthy."

"Very sick individual, he doesn't have a license that we could find," said Buncich.

The deputies who rescued the dogs also found scalpels and other surgical equipment. Authorities said C-sections were performed on at least 11 of the dogs.

Dog carcasses were found buried behind the building.

The dogs are being taken care of at the Lake County Adoption Center. The shelter said the dogs will not be ready for new homes for another two or three weeks.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsanimal abusepetpetsIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
The trouble with House health care bill for Senate Republicans
First female White House chief usher 'no longer employed,' official says
Democrats chant 'hey hey hey, goodbye' at GOP after health care bill passes
Navy SEAL first US combat death in Somalia since 1993
Father killed outside SW Houston sports bar
More News
Top Stories
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
Major crash causes big mess on Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
The Subway teen murder case: A timeline
ARREST ME! This hot cop is turning heads on social media
Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
Best places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo around Houston
DA's office recuses itself from David Temple case
Show More
Double shooting in Baytown leaves 1 dead and 1 injured
Home features Spurs-themed basketball court
Father killed outside SW Houston sports bar
Get free taxi or Uber rides on Cinco de Mayo
Free margaritas, music and more to start May!
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Massive BBQ restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.
How 'Star Wars' mania grew in Houston over the years
PHOTOS: Disney Princess maternity shoot
BAD BLOOD: Tempers flare as Astros beat Rangers 6-2
More Photos