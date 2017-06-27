NEWS

5 children poisoned by chlorine gas during 'freak accident' at swim class

EMBED </>More Videos

A scary situation landed five children in the hospital after swim class. (John Minchillo/Invision for Solid & Striped/AP Images)

TAMPA, Florida --
Five children were poisoned during a swimming lesson overnight after being exposed to chlorine gas.

A "freak accident" caused the gas to form over the pool around 7 p.m. Monday at the Calypso Tampa, according to officials.

All five children who were swimming at the time were taken to the hospital for nausea and vomiting.

Corey Dierdorff with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the owner claimed severe weather caused one of two breakers to trip at the business, stopping the water circulating pump.

"When everything kicked back on and that water started to circulate again, it caused those chemicals to have a chemical reaction releasing a small cloud of chemical gas," Dierdorff said.

A Hazmat unit was called to help ventilate and clear the building for people to go back inside.

All of the children are expected to be alright.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said chlorine gas poisoning can cause a variety of symptoms, including:
  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • blurred vision, and
  • pulmonary edema, in extreme cases


Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats for swimmers
EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about dry drowning and secondary drowning.

Teen's death prompts warnings of electric shock drowning
EMBED More News Videos

Teen's electrocution shows dock danger. ABC News reports on June 18, 2017.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newschildren injuriespoisonswimmingu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
NEWS
GOP health care bill in peril with at least 5 Republican senators in opposition
White House: Syria may be planning another chemical attack
Leaders address concerns after baby shot to death
Police: 2-year-old die after being run over in Spring
More News
Top Stories
Mom, boyfriend due in court after toddler's death
Some spots could get 1-3" of rain
Should I-45 downtown be moved? TxDOT is listening
How to get FREE Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year
Are expensive sunglasses worth the splurge?
Police: 2-year-old die after being run over in Spring
Will The League introduce Houston's next power couples?
Show More
Take our money! Nintendo unveils Super NES Classic
Separated conjoined twins getting stronger every day
Kitten loses three paws in horrific abuse case in Spring
Man with gun stirs fear after walking into daycare
Leaders address concerns after baby shot to death
More News
Top Video
Should I-45 downtown be moved? TxDOT is listening
Are your kids in Ghost mode on Snapchat? Check now!
New University of Texas license plates released
Home DNA tests open doors to history
More Video