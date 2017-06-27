nausea

Five children were poisoned during a swimming lesson overnight after being exposed to chlorine gas.A "freak accident" caused the gas to form over the pool around 7 p.m. Monday at the Calypso Tampa, according to officials.All five children who were swimming at the time were taken to the hospital for nausea and vomiting.Corey Dierdorff with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the owner claimed severe weather caused one of two breakers to trip at the business, stopping the water circulating pump."When everything kicked back on and that water started to circulate again, it caused those chemicals to have a chemical reaction releasing a small cloud of chemical gas," Dierdorff said.A Hazmat unit was called to help ventilate and clear the building for people to go back inside.All of the children are expected to be alright.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said chlorine gas poisoning can cause a variety of symptoms, including: