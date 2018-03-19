25 ways you know you're in Houston

25. You plan road trips just in order to work in a Buccee's stop.

24. You've gotten used to Houston summers... as well as the other three months of the year.

23. Rainbow jerseys are always in style.

22. You know the proper pronunciation of 'Kuykendahl.'

21. When you're seeing Bluebonnets where there should be weeds. If only your weeds were this beautiful.

20. Where saying "Houston, we have a problem" is acceptable and saying "Houston, YOU have a problem", is not acceptable.

19. You've got a No. 34 jersey somewhere in the house, whether it's Hakeem Olajuwon, Nolan Ryan or Earl Campbell.

18. You get a little teary-eyed when people talk about Bum Phillips' 1979 'Kick in the Door' speech.

17. Your year revolves around the date the Rodeo Houston entertainment lineup is announced.

16. You can't drive past the intersection of 610 and Kirby and NOT think about Astroworld.

15. You recognize and have come to accept the fact that at some point during your day, you will drive through construction.

14. Whenever you talk about snow in Houston, it starts with 'Remember that year....?'

13. You've celebrated at least one life event at Vargos and have at least one photo in front of the Water Wall.

12. You know when all the Gulf Freeway traffic is pulled over on the shoulder and drivers are looking up, it must be time for the Wings Over Houston air show.

11. You think it's amusing to have out of town guests during the trail rides. 'Of course horses have the right of way on the road!'

10. Five words - Slime in the Ice Machine!

9. For as long as you can remember, Mattress Mac has wanted to Save You Money!

8. Eighth Wonder of the World - Protect the landmark or save the tax money? Instant debate. Go!

7. You know when and how to Hunker Down!

6. You know when it's grackle season, love bug season and mud bug season. And you only look forward to one of them. Car wash owners look forward to the rest.

5. Lawn seats for any concert ever at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

4. You can navigate downtown tunnels built to avoid brutal weather conditions- heat and humidity.

3. You know the idea that all Texans wear cowboy hats and boots is pure bull. Unless it's time for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

2. You might know the words to Take Me Out to the Ball Game, but the 7th inning stretch is all about Deep in the Heart of Texas.

1. And Maaarrvin Zindler, EYEWITNESS NEWS!

