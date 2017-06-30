TEXAS NEWS

4 wanted in Amber Alert for missing 13-year-old near Dallas

EMBED </>More Videos

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teen near Dallas.

LANCASTER, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have identified four suspects in the case of a missing 13-year-old outside of Dallas.

Shavon Le'Feye Randle, 13, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue basketball shorts. She is 5' 5", 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe she is in grave or immediate danger in the company of 26-year-old Darius Fields, 19-year-old Michael Titus, 25-year-old Laporshya Polley, and 24-year-old Devontae Owens.

Randle disappeared around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from her aunt and uncle's house. A man later called and threatened to kill her.

Her aunt, Latoya Randle, told WFAA at Lancaster police headquarters within hours of the kidnapping.

"Whatever they want, she doesn't have it," she said. "We have to have Shavon back."

One of the suspects was last seen driving a white, four-door sedan with damage or dark-colored paint on the rear passenger side of the vehicle in Lancaster on Wednesday morning.

According to WFAA, the FBI has been brought into the investigation. They have set up a tip line seeking to her whereabouts. The number is 800-225-5324. You can also call the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsmissing personamber alerttexas newsDallas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TEXAS NEWS
2 San Antonio officers critically wounded in shootout
Online consignment store ThredUP opening TX location
PHOTOS: Truck hauling pigs overturns on highway
Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old near Dallas
More texas news
NEWS
Woman who pleaded guilty to running over US sailor: 'I deeply regret what happened'
Pothole causes tire damage on Dixie Farm Rd. in Houston
2 San Antonio officers critically wounded in shootout
City spent $1M, but has little to show for recycling proposal
More News
Top Stories
Mom of suspect: 'Whatever he's done is totally wrong'
2 San Antonio officers critically wounded in shootout
City spent $1M, but has little to show for recycling proposal
Travel ban takes effect but less chaos expected
16 arrested after prostitution sting in north Harris Co.
Pothole causes tire damage on Dixie Farm Rd. in Houston
Fireworks recalled due to burn hazard
Show More
Trump faces backlash after ridiculing TV host's looks
UH coach on Chris Paul trade: 'This helps them in June'
FBI on the hunt for bicycling bad hair bank bandit
Girl falls off slide at water park in Baytown
American flags vandalized along 4th of July parade route
More News
Top Video
Pothole causes tire damage on Dixie Farm Rd. in Houston
Man proposes, asks sister with Down syndrome to be BFF
Mom of suspect: 'Whatever he's done is totally wrong'
Travel ban takes effect but less chaos expected
More Video