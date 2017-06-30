LANCASTER, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities have identified four suspects in the case of a missing 13-year-old outside of Dallas.
Shavon Le'Feye Randle, 13, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue basketball shorts. She is 5' 5", 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators believe she is in grave or immediate danger in the company of 26-year-old Darius Fields, 19-year-old Michael Titus, 25-year-old Laporshya Polley, and 24-year-old Devontae Owens.
Randle disappeared around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from her aunt and uncle's house. A man later called and threatened to kill her.
Her aunt, Latoya Randle, told WFAA at Lancaster police headquarters within hours of the kidnapping.
"Whatever they want, she doesn't have it," she said. "We have to have Shavon back."
One of the suspects was last seen driving a white, four-door sedan with damage or dark-colored paint on the rear passenger side of the vehicle in Lancaster on Wednesday morning.
According to WFAA, the FBI has been brought into the investigation. They have set up a tip line seeking to her whereabouts. The number is 800-225-5324. You can also call the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711.
