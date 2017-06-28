NEWS

Third person believed to be connected to death of boy in custody on unrelated charge

EMBED </>More Videos

Third suspect in custody following baby's death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators believe a third person wanted in connection to the death of a 10-month-old boy is in custody on an unrelated charge.

Messiah Marshall was shot and killed on June 14 outside of the Nob Hill Apartments while he was in his father's arms.

On Tuesday, a second suspect was arrested in connection to the boy's death. Kravon Human, 20, was charged with capital murder. He is the second to be charged in the case.

Last week Jared Balogun, 24, was arrested on an unrelated charge, but has apparently admitted to his role in the shooting and is also now charged with capital murder.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newschild killed
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Girl escapes kidnapping suspects
Employee remodels home and boat on company dime
Trump to visit France on Bastille Day
Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old near Dallas
More News
Top Stories
Cypress drug bust involves possible fentanyl-derived heroin
Spring robbery suspect may be linked to multiple crimes
Perjury charge dropped against officer in Sandra Bland case
Employee remodels home and boat on company dime
Girl escapes kidnapping suspects
Business owner shot outside his company in SW Houston
Trade brings Chris Paul to Houston Rockets
Show More
Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old near Dallas
Member of Hoover Crips found hiding in mom's attic
Beauty queen dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
Family: Woman ran over neighbor, shot him previously
Astros teach local kids about healthy living
More News
Top Video
Girl escapes kidnapping suspects
Employee remodels home and boat on company dime
Cypress drug bust involves possible fentanyl-derived heroin
Spring robbery suspect may be linked to multiple crimes
More Video