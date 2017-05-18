NEWS

Another sex assault reported at apartment complex in The Woodlands

Another sex assault reported at an apartment complex in The Woodlands. (KTRK)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Another sexual assault has been reported at an apartment complex in The Woodlands.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the Trailpoints Apartment complex in the 2300 block of South Millbend Drive.

According to authorities, a 32-year-old woman awoke to a man standing near the foot of her bed with her pants partially removed. The woman screamed and chased the man out of her apartment.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for assaults on Sept. 16 and Oct. 13.
