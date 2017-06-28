NEWS

Third person believed to be connected to death of boy in custody on unrelated charge

Two men being questioned in the death of 10-month-old boy (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators believe a third person wanted in connection to the death of a 10-month-old boy is in custody on an unrelated charge.

Messiah Marshall was shot and killed on June 14 outside of the Nob Hill Apartments while he was in his father's arms.

On Tuesday, a second suspect was arrested in connection to the boy's death. Kravon Human, 20, was charged with capital murder. He is the second to be charged in the case.

Last week Jared Balogun, 24, was arrested on an unrelated charge, but has apparently admitted to his role in the shooting and is also now charged with capital murder.

