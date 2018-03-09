Advertise with ABC13

Internet Sales

ABC13.com brings on air market-leading Eyewitness News content to our online viewers. ABC13.com can put together highly targeted campaigns to fit your budgets, goals and objectives. Contact us today to see how you can get measurable results from our highly loyal audience.

Tammy Guest
Director, Internet/Digital Sales
713-663-8702
Tammy.Guest@abc.com

Television Sales
KTRK - ABC13 has been Houston's News Leader for more than 50 years, offering you a strong lineup of prime time programming with award winning news content. KTRK has a strong track record of offering our clients unique schedules to fit their needs and achieve their goals. Contact us and let us put our experienced team to work for you.

Mark Mahoney
Vice President General Sales Manager
713-663-4603
Mark.Mahoney@abc.com

Marketing Opportunities

KTRK is committed to providing community oriented station promotions throughout the year and you can be a part of these worthwhile events. Find out how to participate in scheduled station events or have a custom developed program created to meet your unique needs.

Kristi Strawn
Director of Marketing
713-663-4607
Kristi.P.Strawn@abc.com
